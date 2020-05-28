I had the pleasure of enjoying Bob's company many times over the past 7 years or so working with him to help get his Veterans Forum shows off the ground and out into the public with other local public access stations. Bob and I became good friends (of course it was pretty hard not to become a friend with Bob) and we traveled many places to have him do interviews of fellow veterans. His dedication to getting the history of veterans out to the world was surpassed by none and his shoes will be hard to fill for sure. He did have a good life that we spoke about and it most definitely included his wife, children and grand children. Bob, rest in peace and his family can rest assured that his work with the Veterans Forum will not die. It will continue to be rebroadcast all across the country.

Dick Gagnon

Friend