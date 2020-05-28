Robert Karl Stevens
1924 - 2020
Robert Karl Stevens, 95, of Manchester, NH, (and formally of Lenox, MA) died May 24, 2020 at Birch Hill Terrace, due to complications from Coronavirus 19. Born in Milton, MA on August 4, 1924, he was the eldest son of the late Aston and Agnes (Kristianson) Stevens.

Robert graduated from Mechanic Arts High School in Dorchester MA in 1943. He proudly served in WWII in the US Navy's Construction Battalion (SEABEES) in the Pacific Theater. After his honorable discharge, he earned a BA from Boston University and an MA from North Adams State. While at BU he met Pauline Forbes and following graduation, they were married on June 21, 1952. He worked for the General Electric Company for 38 years retiring in 1989.

Robert had many passions: he was an avid woodworker, photographer, golfer and over 40 year member of the National Ski Patrol. He was an active member of the Church on the Hill in Lenox and tour guide at the Norman Rockwell Museum.

Over the past 12 years his new passion was the Veteran's Forum where he conducted over 150 interviews of fellow veterans in Western MA and Southern NH. The interviews were broadcast on public TV and copies sent to be stored at the US National Archives as a living memory of American Veterans.

But Robert's greatest passion was for his family. He had a strong love for his family and above all else, will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. His family was his true pride and joy.

He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Pauline in 2011, daughter Elizabeth Watson in 2018, grandson Lucas Watson in 1998, and three siblings.

Surviving family members include his children; Bruce Stevens (Ivy) of Bainbridge, WA, Paula Limongelli (John) of Londonderry, NH, Jane Warnock (Doug) of Pocatello, ID and son-in-law, William Watson of Shelby, NC; grandchildren; Lindsay, Lauren (Cameron), Steven, Katie, Jake, Rachael, Julia, Colin and Robert; two great grandsons; Lucas and Ellis and three sisters; Muriel, Dorothy and Barbara.

Due to the pandemic, there are no services at this time. Donations may be made in Robert's memory to: The Liberty House Inc. 75 W. Baker St, Manchester NH 03103. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 28, 2020.
May 27, 2020
A special man who will be missed as much as we miss Poe . The world has lost a treasure but will see my step mother and that makes us happy. peace George & Helen Slocum
George & Helen Slocum
Family
May 27, 2020
Mr. Sttevens was a bright star in our daily lives at Birchhill Terrace. He was an amazing man with a wonderful personality, always with a story or joke to brighten your day. His dedication to interviewing soldiers of the war was remarkable. It is with heartfelt condolences that I keep his family in my thoughts and prayers. I was very honored to have Mr. Stevens as a friend. I will always remember how he brought sunshine into our lives.
Ann Chadwick
Friend
May 27, 2020
I had the pleasure of enjoying Bob's company many times over the past 7 years or so working with him to help get his Veterans Forum shows off the ground and out into the public with other local public access stations. Bob and I became good friends (of course it was pretty hard not to become a friend with Bob) and we traveled many places to have him do interviews of fellow veterans. His dedication to getting the history of veterans out to the world was surpassed by none and his shoes will be hard to fill for sure. He did have a good life that we spoke about and it most definitely included his wife, children and grand children. Bob, rest in peace and his family can rest assured that his work with the Veterans Forum will not die. It will continue to be rebroadcast all across the country.
Dick Gagnon
Friend
May 27, 2020
Uncle Bobby, you will be truly missed. You were an awesome uncle. Remember our trips to the Berkshires, seeing our first snow in October, going to Catskill Game Farm, all the family shared Birthday parties with you as the photographer. That big camera and your bank of lights. You captured so many great times. My heart goes out to you all, Bruce, Ivy, Polly, John, Jane, Doug and your families. So many wonderful memories to hold on to.
We're so saddened by your loss. Patti and Dickie.
Patricia Goodwin
Family
May 27, 2020
To the Stevens Family:
On behalf of a grateful nation, and the Department of NH, VFW/Auxiliary District #7, we wish to acknowledge your loved one's service to our country, and send our deepest condolences on your loss.
District #7 Chaplain,
Cathy Burns
May 27, 2020
Bob was a treasured friend to my husband and I - his warmth and wit persisted even when he did not feel well. We admired his devotion to his fellow veterans and how he drew their stories out, to be recorded and preserved. A true loss - Godspeed to him and sympathy to his loving family.
sandra barnes
Friend
May 27, 2020
I had been teaching a bridge class at Birch Hill the last few years before the facility was closed due to the coronavirus. I had the pleasure of having Bob in the class several times. He was always cheerful and eager to learn more about the game. I last saw him in March when we were helping to move some friends into Birch Hill. He had been hospitalized but was back to form and greeted me warmly. Rest in peace Bob.
Rick Weinstein
Acquaintance
May 27, 2020
Mr.Stevens, Thank you for your service RDM Windham NH
Friend
May 27, 2020
I met Bob when he moved to Birch Hill Terrace, where my parents were living. I enjoyed visiting with him, as did my Dad. His passion for supporting the military and telling their stories was palpable. I am so sorry for your loss. May your memories of him and his positive outlook and enthusiasm for life bring you comfort.
Marilyn Goodwin Soper
Acquaintance
