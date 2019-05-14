|
|
Robert L. Gacek, 73, of Sandisfield, MA passed away on May 1, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Gacek., his daughter Elizabeth Hoffman (Bruce), his stepson Nicholas Shabrack (Amanda), his brother Ronald Gacek (Dorothy) and grandchildren, Jordan, Zoe and Mason and brother-in-law Donald (Joyce).
SERVICE- The funeral for Robert will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 11:00 a.m. at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington, conducted by Father Peter Naranjo.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Legion Vets Post #77 (Otis), the American Legion Post #456 (Sandisfield) or Soldier On c/o FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To view the full obituary or send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 14, 2019