Robert (Bob) Lewis Greenleaf passed away October 26 at his home in Allen, Texas after a brief battle with cancer. Born in 1954 in Melrose, Massachusetts, Bob was the son of the late George Leaver Greenleaf and the late Marian (Gray) Greenleaf Ochs.
Bob's early years were spent in Hubbardston, MA where he grew up enjoying winter camping, fishing, swimming, skiing, biking, blueberry picking, and hiking. Before Junior High, the family moved to Lee, MA and Bob continued his love of outdoor activities throughout the Berkshire Hills. At Lee High School Bob ran cross country before moving on to Springfield College, where he continued his penchant for outdoor activities, including a memorable time as a whitewater rafting guide in Colorado.
After a few years working in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, Bob and a friend ventured to Texas in the early 1980s. Bob started his career in the food and hospitality industry there, and settled there after meeting and marrying his wife, Randee. Together they raised two beloved sons. Bob's sons were his pride and joy, and he cherished every minute of watching them grow up, going to soccer matches, and taking as strong role in their lives as Bob's dad had in his. At every opportunity, Bob returned to New England where he could spend time in the mountains, waters, and woods that he had loved so dearly in his youth. Over the last few years, he also found joy in camping trips and attending concerts and professional soccer games with Randee.
In addition to his wife Randee, Bob leaves his two sons: Geoffrey of Dallas and Andrew of Providence, RI. He also leaves his brother David of Morehead City, NC, sisters Jane (Gregg Cheney) of Templeton, MA and Joyce (Mike Fallon) of Southborough, MA; and nieces Allison Cheney of San Francisco, CA and Jennifer Hemstad of Beaumont, TX. He is also remembered with love by Richard Ochs of Leesburg, FL, his uncle Robert Greenleaf (Jean) of Palm Harbor, FL, his aunt Jeanette (Greenleaf) Therrien of Saugus, MA, and many cousins.
Bob will be remembered at a service in Allen, TX on November 21. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the .
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 8, 2019