Robert L. Williamson
1945 - 2020
Robert Lee Williamson, 74, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away July 6, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

He was born in Pittsfield on November 9, 1945 to the late Wadell and Geraldine Robinson Williamson.

Robert attended Pittsfield schools and worked as a day laborer in a Township in Alabama.

He leaves behind his daughter, Antoinette Reese; his sisters, Janet Clark, Roberta Nolan, Mary Discoe, and Linda Williamson. As well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four brothers.

DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
July 21, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. May he rest in paradise.
Joann (Purry) Armstrong
Joann
Friend
July 21, 2020
sINCERE CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY
Joyce Armstrong
Friend
July 21, 2020
My condolences to the family. May the fond memories be a comfort and always be with you.
John Bernardo
