Robert Lee Williamson, 74, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away July 6, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.



He was born in Pittsfield on November 9, 1945 to the late Wadell and Geraldine Robinson Williamson.



Robert attended Pittsfield schools and worked as a day laborer in a Township in Alabama.



He leaves behind his daughter, Antoinette Reese; his sisters, Janet Clark, Roberta Nolan, Mary Discoe, and Linda Williamson. As well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four brothers.



DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.



