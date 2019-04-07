|
|
Mr. Robert Lamke, 49, of Pittsfield, passed away unexpectedly on April 1, 2019. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on April 23, 1969, the son of H. Richard and Linda Schafer Lamke, he graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1987.
Rob worked at Haddad Car Dealership in Pittsfield as a lot manager for most of his career in the automotive business.
Besides his parents, Rob is survived by his son, Austin Lamke, and his brother Richard Lamke.
Among Rob's joys were the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Boston Red Sox, motorcycles and homeownership. Rob was known as an excellent worker, a dedicated father, a trusted friend, and a beloved son.
Funeral services for Robert will be Tuesday, April 9, at 11 a.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, with the Rev. Timothy Weismann officiating. There will be an hour of visitation before the service from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Berkshire Humane Society, in care of Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 7, 2019