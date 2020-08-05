Robert Michael "Mike" Stedman, 65, of Lee, died Saturday, at his home with his wife by his side.
Mike was born January 9, 1955, the son of the late Robert and Pauline Crawford Stedman. He was raised and educated in Lee, graduating from Lee High School, Class of 1973. After high school Mike went to work for Kimberly Clark Corp for several years then enlisted in the United States Airforce. After his service he returned to Kimberly Clark, from where he would eventually retire.
Mike was a true outdoorsman. He loved every minute of his time spent hunting and fishing, taking his four-wheeler up on the mountain and eagerly looked forward to springtime when he would plant his seeds for his garden. Mike was a member of the Lee Sportsman Club which he was past-treasurer and took pride in raising their pheasants. Most especially, Mike loved travelling with his wife, Shelley, to the Sandals Jamaica each year.
Besides his wife, the former Shelley Ketchen, whom he married August 20, 1977, those left behind to cherish his memory are his sister, Lorraine "Rainy" Stedman, of Pittsfield; his brother, Alan Stedman, of Lee; and his brothers and sisters-in-law: Mary and Joe Radwich, Meredith and Steve Ford, Andy and Grace Ketchen and Michele Stedman, all of Lee. In addition he also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, many good friends and his four-legged companion, Lucy, who was always at his side.
In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his brothers: Jonathan and Rick Stedman.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation in Mike's memory to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
