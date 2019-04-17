|
Robert Miles Pratt, 76, of 12475 Crouse Mill Rd, Ridgely Maryland died on Saturday, December 29, 2018 within Englewood, New Jersey.
Born August 6, 1942, in Hartford, CT, son of the late Miles Norton Pratt and Pauline (Sweet) Pratt. He received an honorable discharge from the 1stBn, 25th Martine Corps, Hartford, CT.; a graduate of the University of Hartford, followed by his masters from John Hopkins University. A distinguished career with the US Department of Defense, Department of Commerce, and National Security Agency-Counterintelligence & Security Awareness Division, until retirement in 1995.
Beloved uncle of his nephews, Glen Paquin and niece, Denise Michaels. Upon retirement to his farm in MD, he spent many years traveling and enjoying outdoor activities.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 22nd at 11 am at the Sherman Burbank Memorial Chapel, 605 Main Street, Williamstown, MA. Burial with military honors will follow in Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated for the s Project. To add Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 17, 2019