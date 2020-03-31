|
|
ROBERT MOREHEAD CROWELL, MD, a resident of The Osborn in Rye, NY, and formerly of Pittsfield and Dalton, MA, died on March 24, 2020 after a long and dignified battle with Alzheimer's disease. A beloved father, husband, grandfather, doctor, and friend, we know that "Doc" is now smiling down on us from heaven. Bob is survived by son Wyatt of Bedford, NY, daughter-in-law Beth (Boggess), and grandchildren Belle and Wilson. Bob's daughter, Eve, and his second wife Mary (Woodson) predeceased him, in 2005 and 2016, respectively. He also lost his only sibling, Richard, back in 1960.
Bob was born in Flushing, NY on January 12, 1941 to the late Alfred and Florence Crowell (Wieman). He grew up in College Park, MD, received his undergraduate degree from Princeton University and went on to Harvard Medical School, where he graduated in 1966. After completing his residency training at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Bob had a prolific 32-year career as a neurosurgeon, teacher, researcher and author. He held academic appointments and directed neurosurgical training and stroke programs at Harvard Medical School, Barrow Neurological Institute, University of Illinois (Chicago), University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and Berkshire Medical Center. He also authored, co-authored or edited over 160 neurosurgery publications.
Bob was a gifted pianist, ardent lover of classical music and astronomy, wine collector, outdoorsman and enthusiastic bird-watcher. And, true to form for someone so accomplished, Bob was a comically poor dancer and a somewhat "absent- minded professor". Bob's character was gentle, humble and kind hearted. His ability to exhibit grace and calm under pressure made him the person you wanted by your side in a crisis. Recently discovered messages from his past patients echo a similar theme: "He saved my life." Bob also had empathy, patience and grit. One message said: "Dr. Crowell showed compassion, expert knowledge and believe it or not spent almost 2 hours with me explaining the procedure he would do...He operated on me for 17 hours."
After retiring from surgery, Bob continued to lead a life of service to others. Most notably, Bob and former wife, Barbara Roy, who remained very close friends, founded Eve's Fund for Native American Health Initiatives in memory of their daughter. They both dedicated countless hours to the mission of promoting health and wellness for young Native Americans living on or near the Navajo Nation in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. Their programs have thus far had a positive impact on over 60,000 Navajo children and teens.
We are forever grateful to Marge Demary, all of the caregivers at The Osborn, and companion Beatrice "Bobbie" Cohn, for the loving care and support that they provided for our "Doc" during his illness.
Funeral services for Dr. Crowell will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Eve's Fund for Native American Health Initiatives, PO Box 73, Dalton, MA 01227 or at: www.evesfund.org. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at: www.grahamfuneralhomerye.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 31, 2020