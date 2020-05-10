Robert "Rob" W. Phair, 46, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in Pittsfield on September 29, 1973 to Sandra L. Olson and Leonard W. Phair, Rob attended Pittsfield schools and was a 1993 graduate of Taconic High School.
Rob was owner and operator of Phair Lawn Service for many years.
Rob leaves, to mourn his loss, his dad, Leonard (Lenny) Phair, his mom Sandra (Sandy) Olson Lizotte, his brother Christopher (Chris) Phair, his nephew Hunter Phair, his niece Jade Phair currently studying in the Netherlands, his uncle Richard and his wife Sandra Olson of South Windsor CT, and cousin Barbara Dean. Rob was predeceased by his maternal grandparents William and Edith Olson, his paternal grandparents William and Agnes Phair, his uncle Robert Olson, and his stepfather Glenn Lizotte.
Funeral Notice:
Burial for Robert "Rob" W. Phair will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 10, 2020.