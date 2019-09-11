Home

Robert (Bobby) Polidoro, 75, of Southampton, NJ, formerly of Pittsfield, MA peacefully passed away on August 24, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Bobby was born in Great Barrington, MA, on December 21, 1943, to Alfred and Mary Polidoro. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After his discharge, he went to work for Parx Racing Association and Ron Glorioso Racing Stable retiring in 2007. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, enjoyed horse racing, listening to music, playing Texas Holdem, and getting together with his friends. Above all else, Bobby was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who loved spending time with his family and pets. His sense of humor and kind, generous nature will be deeply missed by all.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years JoAnn; daughters, Kelli Ann Gosik (John), Kacie Leigh (Ed); grandchildren Zackery, Josh, and Shana. He also leaves two sisters; Elaine Polidoro of Squim, WA and Lisa Novak of Pittsfield, MA; a brother James Polidoro of Pittsfield, also he leaves many cousins and friends from the Pittsfield area.

Services for Bobby will be private.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 11, 2019
