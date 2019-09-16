|
|
Robert R. Bednarczyk, 86, passed away peacefully at Kimball Farms in Lenox on Friday, September 13, 2019, where he had been a resident since January 2019. Born October 30, 1932, son of Agnes Gerwaski and Stephen Bednarczyk, he was a 1951 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
After graduating, he served in the US Army during the Korean War in the 3rd Armored Calvary from 1953-1955.
He worked as a machinist at General Electric Company in the Transformer Department for 42 year, retiring in 1992. He was a member of the GE Pensioners and Quarter Century Club.
Mr. Bednarczyk was a communicant of St. Mark's Church.
He was an avid bowler on league's at Ken's Bowl all his life. He also enjoyed horse racing, bingo and was a devoted Red Sox and New England Patriot's fan. He was an accomplished artist and craftsman and enjoyed animals and country music, too. He played guitar and harmonica.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, the former Emily H. Wegrzyn from Adams, MA. He also leaves his three children; Robert A. of Pittsfield, Nancy (Russell) Davis of Lenox and David R. of Pittsfield; three grandchildren, Shaun (Denver, CO), Derek (NYC), and Shannon (North Carolina). He was predeceased by his parents, brother Stephen and sister, Agnes He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mr. Robert Bednarczyk will be held on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the Dwyer Funeral Home, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m at St. Mark's Church, celebrated by the Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn, Pastor. Burial will be at a later date. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 16, 2019