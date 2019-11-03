|
|
Robert Ralph Rathbun, 95, of Cheshire, MA, passed away peacefully October 29, 2019 at Craneville Place in Dalton.
Born in Adams, MA on July 28, 1924, he was the son of the late John and Anna Lillibridge Rathbun.
Mr. Rathbun attended Adams and Cheshire Schools. His first wife, Elsie Field Rathbun passed away November 22, 1982. His second wife, Marion Waterman Rathbun passed away July 25, 2015.
Mr. Rathbun was the owner and operator of R.R. Rathbun for over 60 years. He also worked for the Cheshire Water Department as the Water Superintendent for 35 years.
A communicant of First Baptist Church, he was a Volunteer Fireman in Cheshire; a member of the Local 98, International Union of Operating Engineers. He enjoyed operating heavy equipment.
He is survived by his son, Richard Rathbun and his partner Maggie of Adams, MA; three daughters, Barbara Stone and husband Richard of Texas, Patricia St. Pierre and husband David of Southwick, MA, and Susan Glasier and husband Gary of Cheshire; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; as well as his son in-law, James Carrigan of Pittsfield, and a cousin, Kenny Lillibridge of Kent, NY.
He was predeceased by his son, Ronald Rathbun and daughter, Ruthann Carrigan.
The family would like to give a special thanks to his caregivers.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Rathbun will be held, TUESDAY, November 5, 2019 at 11 am at DERY-CHESHIRE FUNERAL HOME, 121 N. State Road, Cheshire, with Rev. William Furey, officiating. Burial will follow in Cheshire Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 10-11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Cheshire Fire Department in care of the funeral home PO BOX 445, Cheshire, MA 01225.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 3, 2019