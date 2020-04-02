|
Robert "Bob" Roy, 76, of St Pete, FL passed away on March 28, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Pittsfield, MA to Francis and Florence Sheridan Roy. He attended Pittsfield High School. He enlisted in the Navy in 1961 and was assigned to the USS Witek out of New London, CT.
Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, and raising Labrador retrievers. He was an avid story teller, a former Keno Player, and most recently a patron of Derby Lanes Poker room. Bob was a fan of Western and War Movies, Roy Orbison and Irish Ballads. He could have a sharp tongue one minute and have you laughing the next. He was rebellious right up to the end.
He is survived by his two daughters Jennifer Greenlee (Trae) and his grandson Quinn in Pinellas Park Florida. Kristin Torra of Largo Florida, and his grandson SSgt Jake Torra (Amber) of Cabot, Arkansas. Sister Mary Ellen Bordeau of Pittsfield, MA, many nieces of nephews, and his long-time companion Minnie Powell of Pittsfield, MA.
He is preceded in death by his sisters Jaqueline Flaherty of Pittsfield and Florence Neumyer of Leominster.
Anyone still owing Bob money can make a donation to The Harry A. Bateman Fishing Derby, or the Veteran's . Service will be held in Pittsfield at a future date but friends are encouraged to raise a glass in his memory where ever you may be.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 2, 2020