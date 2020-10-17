1/1
ROBERT T. RICE
It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband and true love, Bob Rice, who lost his battle with heart disease on October 8. We are grateful for the doctors that have kept him alive this far, to all at Cooley Dickinson and Baystate Hospitals for their valiant efforts to keep him with us and for our special nurse David who guided us through the hardest journey.

Bob graduated from UMass in 1969 with a degree in Fine Arts. After an early teaching career in Great Barrington and a curatorship at Smith College Art Museum, he began his long career as an architectural designer. He was also a talented artist.

He deeply loved his family and friends, hiking, camping, his 1992 Saab convertible and our enchanted cat Sweet Pea.

Bob leaves his beloved wife Sue (Fabian) Rice; his heart-broken daughter Gail and her mother Carol Barcena; his brother-in-law Richie Fabian; brothers Stan, George and David and their spouses; his sister Patricia and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Stanley and Anne (Barber) Rice brother Andy.

Bob would want you to celebrate his life and his death. Raise a glass and toast his friendship, intelligence, wit and kindness. His gentle soul and mine will always be connected. When times become safe for us all to gather, we will honor him with a celebration of life.

CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Czelusniak Funeral Home
173 North Street
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 584-3585
October 16, 2020
Lynn Schwartz
October 16, 2020
I was lucky enough to meet Bob and Sue as I am a dear friend of his daughter Gail . Bob loved life and found positive ways to live it even when his health was ill. I have years of memories that I will cherish !
Aimee
Friend
October 16, 2020
I remember Bob from my childhood growing up in Pittsfield. Robert was a friend of my uncle, Jerry ( Fuzzy ), Frazitta. I'm sure they are meeting up with each other in Heaven. My condolences to the Rice family.
Joe Zaccari
Friend
