Robert Theodore Kove, 85, of Sandy Spring, MD, died peacefully in his sleep on January 27th, 2020.
Bob was born on May 8, 1934 in Albany, NY to Theodore and Dorothy (Vani) Kove.
Bob was a loving husband and father. He gave Paula, his wife, total devotion and decades of cheerful companionship. He taught his daughters decency, integrity, perseverance, and optimism -- values that continue to shape who they are as people and mothers.
Bob graduated from Albany High School in 1952, where he was a standout athlete in baseball and football. Sports would continue to be an integral part of his life.
He graduated from Siena College in 1956 with a degree in chemistry. Upon graduation, Bob entered the Marine Officer Candidate School at Quantico, VA. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station at El Toro (Santa Ana) CA until being honorably discharged as a first lieutenant in December 1959. He joined the 42nd Rifle Co USMCR in Pittsfield, MA and served until 1968, attaining a final rank of captain. He was grateful for the camaraderie and the enduring lessons in honor and perseverance.
Bob began work at Sprague Electric in 1960 in North Adams as a process engineer. He soon decided to switch careers and become a teacher. Bob graduated with a Masters in Education from North Adams State College and worked for 32 years as a respected and much-loved math teacher at Drury High School. Bob was a dedicated educator who never forgot a student's name.
He was involved outside of the classroom as well -- assisting the Drury track and baseball teams. Players still remember the high fungoes he would hit to the outfield - a skill he retained into his 70s.
It was in graduate school that he met Paula Murray. They wed in April 1963 at St. Francis Church. Paula and Bob settled in Clarksburg, MA where Bob designed and built the house in which they would live and raise their family for over 50 years.
In addition to his intellectual, athletic and carpentry skills, Robert was a talented amateur artist. When Bob retired from teaching, he enjoyed working at the Williams College Museum of Art.
Upon retirement, Bob and Paula traveled abroad. The most unusual and exciting journey was a trip with their daughter Jennifer to visit their daughter Pamela in Greece. The family traveled across the Pindus mountains in northwestern Greece to stay with cousins in the town of Korce, Albania. As the Cold War wound down, they had to traverse a checkpoint on the heavily guarded Albanian border. Being very proud of his Albanian heritage, Bob especially delighted in recounting that eventful trip.
Bob had a big heart and a love of storytelling. He genuinely liked people and enjoyed talking to anyone. He admired Frederic Remington's art, Hank Williams' songs, and good martinis.
He is survived by his wife Paula of Sandy Springs, MD, daughter Jennifer Rose and her husband Eric of Ashland, MA , daughter Pamela Maher and her husband Daniel of Ashton, MD, brother Tim of Albany, sister Cynthia Humphrey and her husband Steve of SC, sister-in-law Ruth Connors and her husband Daniel of Deep River, CT. He was predeceased by his parents, Theodore and Dorothy Kove of Albany, NY, and his sister Anita of Kingston, MA. He also leaves grandchildren Rebecca and Brian of Ashland, MA, and Jackson Robert and Mason Iris of Ashton, MD and nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Memorial donations may be made to the AYJ Fund (https://www.ayjfund.org/).
A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Bob Kove will be celebrated Friday February 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial with military honors will follow in Southview cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday Feb 6 from 4-7 PM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 3, 2020