Robert Thomas "Bobby" Mercer


1928 - 2020
Robert Thomas "Bobby" Mercer Obituary
Robert "Bobby" Thomas Mercer quietly passed on April 11, 2020 at his home in Great Barrington. From the age of four, when he first rode a bulldozer on his father's lap, he knew that he wanted to operate heavy equipment. He was happiest sitting at the controls of a bulldozer, backhoe, excavator or grader. After working heavy equipment for family businesses including Fred Mercer Construction Company (successor to W. A. Mercer Construction founded in 1921) and Housatonic Water Works for many years, he followed his dream and headed to Hawaii. He eventually settled in Kona running heavy equipment on an estate. He embraced the hospitality of the Hawaiian locals who considered Bobby one of their own and not a "Mainlander". He also adopted the Hawaiian phrase "Mahalo," an expression of gratitude with the "hang-ten" hand gesture. Bobby then returned to the Berkshires to be near his family and many friends. Throughout his life he shared friendships with people from many walks of life and will always be remembered by family and his many friends for his uplifting warm spirit.

He was born on May 20, 1965, son of Frederick J., and the late Ann Storti Mercer. He attended local schools and was a 1984 graduate of the Monument Mountain Regional High School. Bobby was a communicant of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Roman Catholic Church in Housatonic, MA. In addition to his father, he leaves his sister Caren A. Mercer and her husband Mark Rosengren, sister Melissa K. Mercer, and a brother James J. Mercer and his wife Mary D. Mercer. He also leaves extended family, including seven nieces and nephews. Besides his mother, he was predeceased by his beloved Aunt Marcella K. Mercer in 2019 and brother-in-law Craig D. Montano in 2001.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, internment will be private. A Celebration of Bobby's Life will be held at a later time when it is safe for all to gather and share memories. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Teresa of Calcutta Church in care of the Birches-Roy Funeral Home at 33 South Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 17, 2020
