Robert W. Dunne, 87, passed away April 19, 2020 peacefully in Gloucester, MA. Born June 19, 1932, Bob was a hard-working and generous man. He spent most of his life in Stockbridge, MA before moving to Gloucester, MA in 2017. He married the late Mildred (Carr) Dunne on July 12, 1952, and they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in the summer of 2017. A 1950 graduate of Searles High School in Great Barrington, MA, Bob served as an officer in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Following his service, he worked for Kimberly Clark before retiring in July of 1993. He spent a good portion of his summers during retirement working for Berkshire Fence in Pittsfield, and he and Millie also spent winters in Florida.
Bob loved being with family and friends. He enjoyed maintaining the best-looking lawn in Stockbridge with his John Deere mower, keeping his swimming pool pristine for the grandkids, working in the yard, watching sports and movies, golfing and playing fantasy football with his family. Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Bob is survived by his sister-in-law Myra and her husband Skip Whalen of Stockbridge; daughter Debra Dunne and her husband Kevin Dolan of Manchester, MA; daughter Marcy Davis and her partner Michael J. Moriarty of Bridgton, ME; grandchildren Stephanie Hyde, Rebecca Johnston, Jaime Peterson, Dylan Estes and John Pizzo; and great-grandchildren Chloe, Lochlan, Ryan, Leighton and Avery.
A private burial service will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree or other planting in his memory.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 21, 2020