Robert William Gero, 82, father and friend of Kelli (Oro Valley, AZ) and Jennifer (Plano, TX) passed peacefully on June 6th surrounded by his daughters and while listening to game 4 of the 2004 World Series playing in the background.
Robert (Bob, or for those who knew him as a young man, "Chuzz"), was born July 6, 1936 in Adams, Massachusetts to Gizella and Robert L. Gero. He was lovingly raised by his grandmother, Wilhelmina Bryc, who believed the sun rose and set on her tall, lanky grandson. He spoke only Polish when he started first grade, at the age of 8 so he could attend with his younger brother Francis (you could get away with that back then).
Bob met his wife, Mary Fitzgerald while working at the Adams Supermarket. They eventually divorced but remained friends and partners in raising their daughters. Graduating from the former Berkshire Business College, he spent 30 years working at the Berkshire Gas Company. He spent his retirement years traveling to visit his daughters, watching old movies, and becoming a regular at several local restaurants including Misty Moonlight Diner and The Dalton Restaurant. Bob served as an altar boy and was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka while growing up. He attended Sacred Heart Church, Saint Agnes Church and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
As Ted Williams' #1 fan, he was the consummate Red Sox fan and amazed everyone with his encyclopedic knowledge of the team's history and statistics. He was a 20% tipper (25% if the service was exceptionally good). He was humble and kind and generous and, in some ways, too good for this earth. He doted on his daughters and they treasure fond memories of blueberry picking, drive-in movies in footed pajamas, and trips to Mountain Park, SantaLand, the Grand Canyon, Cape Cod, Benson's Animal Farm, Maine, Catskill Game Farm and Disney World. He was selfless and thought nothing of indulging his daughters but found it hard to pull the trigger on a new pair of socks for himself. He provided a proverbial safety net for his daughters so they could take risks without fear of failure. His two biggest dreams growing up were to play for the Red Sox and to have enough money in his pocket to eat ice cream every day. One out of two ain't bad.
He is survived by his daughters, Kelli's husband Dan Zespy, who provided companionship and comfort, and William Harris, Jennifer's partner, whom Bob met in his later years and lovingly referred to as "Bill the Pill." He is also survived by many brothers-in-law and their spouses, as well as several nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by his grandparents, parents, brother, in-laws and longtime friend Bernard McDonough. There will be no calling hours. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date where his life will be celebrated and not mourned. Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation to The Jimmy Fund
(JimmyFund.org), smile at a stranger, or tell their loved ones how much they're loved. The family would like to thank the staffs of Melbourne Place, Pacifica Senior Living, and Peppi's House Hospice for their attentiveness and compassionate care.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 16, 2019