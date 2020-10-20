Mr. Robert W. Murdock, 89, of Williamstown, died on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home. He was born in Bangor, Maine on November 23, 1930, a son of the late Everret and Mary (Thompson) Murdock. He attended schools Main and graduated from the Bangor High School with the class of 1948. He then went on to earn his bachelor's degree in electrical and mechanical engineering from the University of Maine. Mr. Murdock was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict, having served with the United States Army and remained active with the Army Reserves until receiving his honorable discharge as Major in 1973. He last worked for Beloit Jones in Dalton until his retirement in 1985. Earlier he had worked in the distribution transformer division of General Electric Co., Pittsfield. He was a member of the Unitarian Church in Bennington, VT. He was a very active and longtime member of the Free Masons, belonging to the Williams Lodge in Williamstown, the Upton Lodge in Cheshire, St. Andrews Lodge #83 in Bangor Maine and the Scottish Rite in Pittsfield. His wife, the former Barbara Head is deceased. He is survived by his two sons, Bruce Murdock of Cheshire and Scott Murdock on Fairbanks, Alaska; five grandchildren, Collin Murdock and his wife Kayla of North Adams, Amy Bak and her husband Robert of Cheshire, Christophe Murdock of Hokido, Japan, James Murdock of Seattle, WA and Kathryn Murdock of Seattle, WA; and by three great grandchildren, Kai Murdock of North Adams and Nathan and Connor Bak of Cheshire. Funeral services and urial will be private for the family. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
