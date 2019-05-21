Home

Robert ("Bob") W. Nelson, Sr. of New Lebanon, NY passed away on Friday May 17, 2019, at the Hospice Inn of St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, NY. Born in Pittsfield, MA, he was the son of the late John Nelson and Eleanor Crabtree. After graduating from Pittsfield High School, he joined the U.S. Army. He was a longtime resident of New Lebanon NY and enjoyed coaching Little League baseball which he did for many years. He was also a former member of the Lebanon Valley Protective Association. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Rhonda L. Nelson (Haviland), sons, Richard J. Nelson Sr. of Nassau, NY and Raymond J. (Crystal) Nelson of Stephentown, NY, daughter-in-law Sueanne Nelson of New Lebanon, NY and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob was pre-deceased by his sister Beverly and his sons Robert Jr. and Randy Nelson. Services will be held on Thursday May 23, 2019 at 10:00am at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm Street Nassau, NY. Burial will follow at the Cemetery of the Evergreens in New Lebanon, NY. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 21, 2019
