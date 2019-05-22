Home

Robert W. Parslow Sr.

Robert W. Parslow Sr. Obituary
Robert W. Parslow, Sr. 89, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away May 20, 2019 at Hillcrest Commons.

Born in Pittsfield on April 27, 1930, the son of Harry and Dorothy Foley Parslow, he attended Pittsfield Schools.

Mr. Parslow served in the U.S. Army for 4 years and is a Korean War Veteran who received a bronze star with a V for valor.

Mr. Parslow married the former Kathryn L. Schultz, who predeceased him on January 28, 2000.

He worked as a sales man for American Linen which is now AmeriPride for over 40 years, retiring in 1992. He loved baseball, especially the Boston Red Sox. What he enjoyed most though was being a family man.

He leaves behind his sons, William Trong of Pittsfield, Michael Trong of Adams, Robert W. Parslow, Jr of Rego Park, NY; daughter Robin and husband Todd Staples of Pittsfield; brother-in-law Anthony Anderton and wife Amy of Hancock, sister Dorothy Fallon of Pittsfield, and brother Jack Parslow of Virginia; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Parslow was predeceased by his sons, Jeffrey R. Parslow, James J. Parslow and Greg J. Parslow.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Graveside services for Mr. Parslow will be held, FRIDAY, May 24, 2019 at 11am with Military Honors at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 22, 2019
