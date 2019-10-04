|
|
Dr. Robert W. Southworth, most recently of W. Newton, MA, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019 at the age of 88. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Marion Sweet Southworth. He leaves behind four children, Dr. William R. Southworth and his wife Karen of Clinton, MA; Dr. Bonnie Southworth and her husband Dr. Rajesh Gandhi of Brookline, MA; Steven Southworth and his wife Kris of Fairfield, PA; and Glenn Southworth and his partner Sophie Boehlen of Shaker Heights, OH. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Rebecca Caprara and her husband Stefano, Robert W. Southworth and his wife Vanessa, Malini and Kavish Gandhi, Devynn Grubby and her husband Kevin, Cole Southworth, Xavier Smolin and his great grandchildren Aquinna and Francesca Caprara, and Sadie and Violet Grubby.
Dr. Southworth attended Pittsfield High School and the University of Massachusetts before earning his M.D. degree from Yale School of Medicine. He then moved his family to Hopewell Jct., NY where he practiced for 18 years . He was beloved by his patients for his caring demeanor, selfless work ethic, and humble and unassuming personality. He was known in the entire community for his tireless effort, making house calls day or night and delivering children at the local hospital, all while maintaining full time office hours. Without any self promotion or fanfare, he was a community leader by example. He then went on to work at IBM for 20 years as the Medical Director of their Occupational Health Department while continuing to care for patients.
Dr. Southworth was a loving husband and father and was a role model not only to his family but to all who knew him. His family and friends will never forget him.
In death, as in life, he never wanted to be the center of attention. The family will celebrate his life, as he wished, at a small private gathering.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 4, 2019