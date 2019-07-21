Home

Roberta Yule (Hockridge) Betourney, 77 of North Adams, MA died on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Williamstown Commons. Survivors include: her husband, George Norman Betourney, whom she married on August 31, 1963, and her daughter, Janine Carver, and husband, Michael, of NH; her brother, John Hockridge, and his wife, Andrea, of North Adams; two "sister" cousins, Marion (Sterni) Nelson of FL and Margaret (Sterni) Parsons of MA; and sister-in-law, Jeanne (Betourney) Lapine of North Adams. FUNERAL NOTICE: A Funeral Service to celebrate the life of Roberta Betourney will be held Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. A calling hour will be held at the funeral home Wednesday morning from 10-11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 21, 2019
