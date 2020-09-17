Roberta Whitney-Smith of North Adams died Saturday September 12, 2020 at the Williamstown Commons. She was born in New London, CT. on May 22, 1927 a daughter of the late Albert and Sophia (Bardsley) Whitney.
Roberta graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1945 and continued her education at the former Bliss Business College in North Adams. She was a devoted mother and an active member of the community. She was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church of North Adams, volunteer for 42 years at the North Adams Regional Hospital, chairwomen for the local blood drives. Roberta also was a volunteer for the Recording for the Blind, Member of the Taconic Golf Club and the North Adams Travel Club.
Survivors include her three children Robin Pierpont of Eastham, MA., Claudia Davenport of Stoneridge, NY. and Bradford Smith of North Adams, MA. Roberta also leaves five grandchildren Josiah Pierpont, Nathaniel Pierpont, Aubrie Davenport, Jenna Davenport and Darrien Smith. She was predeceased by a sister Joan Millberry.
A celebration of Roberta Whitney-Smith will take place at a later date at the First Congregational Church of North Adams. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in the memory of James A. Whitney to the Shriners or World Wildlife Fund in Memory of Roberta through the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
.