1/1
Roberta Whitney-Smith
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta Whitney-Smith of North Adams died Saturday September 12, 2020 at the Williamstown Commons. She was born in New London, CT. on May 22, 1927 a daughter of the late Albert and Sophia (Bardsley) Whitney.

Roberta graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1945 and continued her education at the former Bliss Business College in North Adams. She was a devoted mother and an active member of the community. She was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church of North Adams, volunteer for 42 years at the North Adams Regional Hospital, chairwomen for the local blood drives. Roberta also was a volunteer for the Recording for the Blind, Member of the Taconic Golf Club and the North Adams Travel Club.

Survivors include her three children Robin Pierpont of Eastham, MA., Claudia Davenport of Stoneridge, NY. and Bradford Smith of North Adams, MA. Roberta also leaves five grandchildren Josiah Pierpont, Nathaniel Pierpont, Aubrie Davenport, Jenna Davenport and Darrien Smith. She was predeceased by a sister Joan Millberry.

A celebration of Roberta Whitney-Smith will take place at a later date at the First Congregational Church of North Adams. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in the memory of James A. Whitney to the Shriners or World Wildlife Fund in Memory of Roberta through the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel - North Adams
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved