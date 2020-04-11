|
Mrs. Robin Hayes Farr, age 60, of 18 Hampshire Dr. Cheshire, passed away Thursday, April 9th at the Berkshire Medical Center after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Chelsea Ma., the daughter of Angela J. Merullo Hayes of Pittsfield, and the late Robert F. Hayes. A 1977 graduate of Taconic High School, Robin was a proud member of the Cheerleading team there all four years.
Continuing her education, she graduated from McCann Tech's Dental Assistant Program. Initially, she had been employed as a dental assistant with the Oral & Dental Implant Surgery practice here and then with the offices of Dr. James Hashim. Most recently, Robin worked as a dental assistant with Dr. David Crawl, retiring in 2015.
A lover of gymnastics and the cheerleading world, Robin served as the cheerleading coach at Hoosac Valley High Schools and then with the U. Mass.-Amherst Cheerleading squad. A terrific cook, she was known for her baking skills including the always requested and favorite, chocolate pies. Very family oriented, she loved nothing more than being surrounded by her family, especially Sunday morning gatherings at " Nan's ". Robin enjoyed family trips to the Cape where she enjoyed the beaches and certainly loved her dogs.
She and her husband of 37 years, John A. Farr, Jr. were married July 10, 1982 in St. Charles Church.
In addition to her husband, John and her mother, Angela, she is survived by her son, Ryan J. Farr of Cheshire and her daughter, Michaela Farr Ellis and her husband, Nick Ellis, of Pittsfield, her brothers, Brian Hayes of Lake Buena Vista, Fl. and David Hayes of Lanesboro, her sisters, Susan Caritey of Davenport, Fl., Paula Schultheis of Pittsfield and Amy Wright of Norfolk, Va., her two precious grandchildren, Gianna Ellis and Carmine Ellis, her step-mother, Gloria Hayes of Bonita Springs, Fl. and several nieces and nephews.
Given the current restrictions, a Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a future date and time at St. Charles Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Berkshire County Chapter of the Jimmy Fund in care of the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME which has been entrusted with her care.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 11, 2020