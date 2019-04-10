|
Robin Jessie Talbot, age 63, passed away at her home in Pittsfield, Mass on Thursday April 4, 2019. Born October 5, 1955, Robin grew up in Westfield, attended Westfield schools, had 2 children and then moved to Pittsfield where she has lived many years. Robin had a heart of gold. She worked for over 30 years at the local Pizza House Restaurant in Pittsfield. She will be sadly missed.
Robin leaves behind her two children, Irving Hillard, Jr of Westfield, Michelle Vieu of Gilford, NH; her grandchildren Samuel & Logan Bialecki of Gilford, NH; her sister Wendy Weatherwax of NC; her nieces Carrie Gambe, Cori Fappiano & Caitlin Talbot and nephew Sam Talbot. Robin was predeceased by her brother Clarence "Cass" Talbot and also her parents Ruth Kieda and Clarence Talbot.
A private family gathering will be held. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to a .
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019