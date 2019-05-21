|
|
A retired Computer Systems Designer and an active local citizen in West Stockbridge, Mr. Dudney passed away in Danvers, MA. on May 6, 2019 at age 78. He was himself recently bereaved, as his beloved wife Regina 'Ginna' Dudney predeceased him by just 9 weeks. Together, they helped create and operate the West Stockbridge Farmers Market, supported the Library and Historical Societies, and were the Parks and Recreation Department in the town.
Mr. Dudney was born May 21st, 1940 in Pontypridd, South Wales, and his Welsh heritage was celebrated on many mugs and shirts. WWII was raging, so the family moved to India, where his father was engineer at an arms plant. Roland attended boarding school in the Himalayan foothills, as a privileged son of the Raj. When Indian independence ended that era, the Dudneys returned to Wales, then moving to London.
At his father's insistence, Roland became an accountant by apprenticeship, paying to be taught. Without other income, he provided himself spending cash by playing Bridge for money. With his Accountant's Charter in hand, Roland joined a construction company which sent him to Jamaica. There he met Ginna, who was vacationing nearby, and whom he heard screaming when she found a huge spider in her shower. He rushed in to save her and was inspired enough to propose many times, until they were finally married in 1979 at the Plaza Hotel in NYC. Mr. Dudney always called the marriage his greatest accomplishment.
Mr. Dudney brought his accounting skills to the Cunard Line, where they flourished. He self-taught, then began designing specialized accounting systems to bring the passenger and cargo shipping business into the computer age. He regularly traveled between Cunard's NYC headquarters and their Southampton England Operations center and made lasting friends in both areas.
When Cunard transferred their accounting systems to EDS, Mr. Dudney went with them. He continued to work in the industry, lastly as a consultant to Cablevision, until he retired in 2007.
He and Ginna first bought property in West Stockbridge in 1979, an 1830s farmhouse/fixer-upper, which they did. They began the tradition of hosting a weekend-long Clambake for their friends and relations, squeezing darts and cricket in between great meals. That farmhouse was converted to a vacation rental after they purchased another house in town and retired from their day jobs.
Then they got busy, looking to bring a little more life to the town they loved. Together with several other citizens, they created the WSFM, a weekly Farmers Market featuring locally grown or made products, now in its 8th year. They became the Parks and Recreation Department, and assisted the Library and Historical Societies. Mr. Dudney remained the accounting or bookkeeping backbone for all these, even after Ginna became disabled by illness. He also found a little time for golf, as a member of the Country Club of Pittsfield.
Mr. Dudney is survived by his brother John Arthur Dudney, his sister Jennifer Ann Dudney, his nephew Roland and wife Melissa Dudney, their sons Gareth and Evan, his Goddaughter Christine Cartinelli Smith and her husband Patrick, and Ms.Smith's mother Barbara Cartinelli.
A celebration of Roland's life will be held at 31 Stockbridge Road, West Stockbridge on Saturday, June 1st, 2019, 1 to 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to help continue the work of Roland, Ginna and the WSFM, donations can be made online at www.WestStockbridgeFarmersMarket.org/donations or checks can be mailed to WSFM, PO Box 148, West Stockbridge, MA 01266-0148
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 21, 2019