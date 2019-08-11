Home

Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Chamber Music Hall (Tanglewood grounds)
Roland Small was born in Ohio and passed away in the Berkshires. Roland leaves behind his beloved wife of 53 years, Kikue, and his two daughters, Hana Elise and Nina (son-in-law Michael), and his grandson Rowan. He is predeceased by his first grandchild, Elise, sister, Charlotte and his parents, Robert and Eutreva.

Roland retired from the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO) in 1999, after 24 years as a bassoonist. The bassoon was his passion. He began playing at age 9 and was at the Tanglewood Music Center at 17 years old. He also spent eight summers with the Marlboro Music Festival, where he was privileged to be taught by Marcel Moyse and Rudolf Serkin and where he made life-long friendships. Sol Schoenbach, Lou Skinner and Leo Reines were also instrumental in his career. Prior to joining the BSO, Roland was a bassoonist for symphonies in Canada, the US and Tokyo, Japan, where he met his wife.

He was honoured and humbled to work with such distinguished and talented musicians throughout his career, and despite retiring 20 years ago, he played his bassoon nearly every day.

A service to honour Roland's life will be held on August 19 at 10 am in the Chamber Music Hall on the Tanglewood grounds.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ralph Froio Senior Centre Supportive Day Program in Pittsfield, MA or the Richmond Council on Aging.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019
