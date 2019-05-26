|
Ronald Albert Mackey, 86, formerly of Berkshire Town, Pittsfield, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Mount Carmel Care Center in Lenox.
Born in Pittsfield on September 29, 1932, the son of William and Albina Bernier Mackey, he was
a 1951 graduate of St. Joseph Central High School. He then worked at General Electric Company for awhile before entering the military. Following military service, he attended the former New England School of Art. Before going to work for himself in the painting and wall-papering business, he worked for various painting contractors.
A Korean War veteran, Mr. Mackey enlisted with the United States Army on January 15, 1953, served ten months overseas, and was honorably discharged with the rank of CPL on December 25, 1954.
He was a communicant of St. Charles Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Mr. Mackey leaves his wife, the former Patricia A. Tucker, whom he married September 6, 1969, at St. Joseph Church.
He is also survived by two daughters, Retired Air Force Major Lisa M. Combs (and Retired Air Force Major Ryan P. Combs) of Littleton, Colorado, and Laurie A. Hitchcock (and David) of Pittsfield; two sons, Daniel R. Mackey of Englewood, Colorado, and Michael D. Tucker (and Elena) of Pittsfield; four grandsons, Fisher Combs, David Hitchcock, Ryan Hitchcock, and James Hitchcock.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Ronald Albert Mackey will be held WEDNESDAY, May 29, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Church celebrated by Rev. Dr. John F. Tuohey, Administrator. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 26, 2019