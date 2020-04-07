|
Ronald A. Perrone, age 79 of 31 Walden Lane Pittsfield, MA died Friday afternoon, April 3rd at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital surrounded in love by his wife and daughters. Born in Pittsfield, July 15, 1940, he was the son of the late Albert F. Perrone and Stella R. Daly Perrone.
Educated in the local schools, he was a 1958 graduate of Pittsfield High School. Continuing his education, Ron was a graduate of the Vaughan Barbering School in Hartford, CT.
Ron later became employed as a Sergeant in the Plant Protection and Fire Services Department at the former General Electric Co. He retired with 42 years of service.
A communicant of Sacred Heart Church, he served with the United States Coast Guard Reserves for 8 years, including being deployed during the Cuban Bay of Pigs Operation.
Ron, as a devoted husband and father, lived to better and enjoy his family. He loved adventures with them and traveling, where he was especially proud of being a 'snow bird' residing in Sarasota during the winter months. Ron found enjoyment in being social and was particularly fond of the outdoors, whether it was golfing with his friends, boating and being on the water, walking or biking around Florida and the Berkshires. Ron was a member of both the GE Quarter Century and Pensioners clubs and the National American Legion.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, the former Louise J. Gomula, whom he married Aug. 7, 1976. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two beautiful daughters, Paula M. Perrone and Lisa L. Perrone, both of Quincy, MA along with several beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be scheduled at Sacred Heart Church at a date and time to be announced. Burial will follow in the family lot in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, if friends desire, memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church in Ron's memory or to one's own . Please visit Devanny-Condron.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 7, 2020