Mr. Ronald A. Perrone, age 79, of 31 Walden Lane Pittsfield, MA died Friday afternoon, April 3rd at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital while wintering in Florida.Calling hours at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME will be FRIDAY, July 10th beginning at 10:00 AM with a Liturgy of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 am at SACRED HEART CHURCH with the Rev. Frank Lawlor, administrator, officiating. Burial will take place in the family lot at St. Joseph's Cemetery.