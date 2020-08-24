Ronald Joseph "Pop" Dean, 83 of North Adams, MA died Thursday August 20, 2020 at his home.
He was born in North Adams, MA on August 14, 1937, the son of Clarence A. and Mary L. (Theroux) Dean. He attended local schools and graduated from St. Joseph's High School with the class of 1955. Ron served in the Massachusetts National Guard.
Ron was last employed by Excelsior Process and Engraving until his retirement in 2000. Before that, he worked at Sprague Electric Company and Sheaffer-Eaton in Pittsfield. Pop was a member of the North Adams Elks and the Greylock Community Club. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing trips, playing cards and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ellen (Jeanton) Dean, whom he married on August 22, 1964 and two daughters, Jill Marie Dean of Melrose, MA and Elizabeth Margaret Fox and her husband, Andrew of Waterford, NY and one son, Thomas Edward Dean and his partner, Lisa Flaherty of North Adams. He also leaves three grandsons, Johnathan Dean, Christian Dean and Jacob Fox, one sister, Connie Garvie of North Adams, sisters-in-law Alice Jarisch and Jeanne McDonough, 13 nieces and nephews and several grand nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth Dean in 1970.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A family only graveside service for Ronald will be held in Southview cemetery. A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Berkshire Visiting Nurse Association in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
.