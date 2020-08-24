1/1
Ronald "Pop" Dean
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Joseph "Pop" Dean, 83 of North Adams, MA died Thursday August 20, 2020 at his home.

He was born in North Adams, MA on August 14, 1937, the son of Clarence A. and Mary L. (Theroux) Dean. He attended local schools and graduated from St. Joseph's High School with the class of 1955. Ron served in the Massachusetts National Guard.

Ron was last employed by Excelsior Process and Engraving until his retirement in 2000. Before that, he worked at Sprague Electric Company and Sheaffer-Eaton in Pittsfield. Pop was a member of the North Adams Elks and the Greylock Community Club. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing trips, playing cards and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Ellen (Jeanton) Dean, whom he married on August 22, 1964 and two daughters, Jill Marie Dean of Melrose, MA and Elizabeth Margaret Fox and her husband, Andrew of Waterford, NY and one son, Thomas Edward Dean and his partner, Lisa Flaherty of North Adams. He also leaves three grandsons, Johnathan Dean, Christian Dean and Jacob Fox, one sister, Connie Garvie of North Adams, sisters-in-law Alice Jarisch and Jeanne McDonough, 13 nieces and nephews and several grand nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth Dean in 1970.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A family only graveside service for Ronald will be held in Southview cemetery. A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Berkshire Visiting Nurse Association in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel - North Adams
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved