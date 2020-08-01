1/1
Ronald E. Jacquemin
1948 - 2020
Ronald E. Jacquemin, 72, of Becket, MA, passed away on July 28th, 2020 of cancer.

Ron was born in Torrington, Connecticut to Elizabeth & Albert Jacquemin, Sr. on January 9th, 1948. He retired Head of Maintenance at Blantyre in Lenox, Massachusetts and remained a successful carpenter and mechanic.

He touched many hearts during his life and was a fighter to the end. He loved to teach others, was a jack-of-all-trades, and was often found in the garage working on his beloved race car or miscellaneous projects. He lived for the outdoors and loved fishing, racing, hunting, swimming and snowmobiling.

He is survived by three grandchildren, Bryan, Connor, and Kenna, daughters Morgan and Danielle Jacquemin, their mother Maybelle, step-sons Chris and Dan Cuevas, their mother Polly, sister Dee Pozzo, two brothers Albert, Jr. and William Jacquemin, best friends Al Vincent and Tom MacBurnie and dog Ruby.

In place of gifts, donations are asked to be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/tribute.

The family of Ron wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice Care of the Berkshires and private care nurses.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 1, 2020.
August 1, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Teresa Mejia
Friend
