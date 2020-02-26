|
Ronald Emile Couture, 92, of North Adams, MA, died on Monday February 24, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after a hip fracture.
He was born on February 12, 1928, in Cohoes, NY, the eldest son of Romeo and Antonia (Beaudin) Couture, originally from Napierville, Quebec, Canada. Ronald and his parents returned to Canada when he was age 5.
He emigrated to North Adams in 1952 and worked at Sprague Electric Company for 38 years, until his retirement as a supervisor. After his retirement, he worked in the family NAPA auto parts business.
Ronald was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. He enjoyed traveling to Florida, and especially to Canada to visit relatives. He also enjoyed step-dancing to Canadian fiddle music and playing Canasta.
His beloved wife of 71 years, Germaine Jeanne (Deslauriers) Couture died just hours before him, on February 23, 2020.
Survivors include one sister, Stella Dubreuil of Montreal, Canada, two daughters, Mireille "Mimi" Roy and her husband Daryl Roy of Clarksburg, MA, daughter Simone Susan Couture of North Adams, MA, and son, Claude Couture of Pittsfield, MA. He also leaves two grandchildren, Danielle Roy Keetch and her husband Todd Keetch, granddaughter Kimberly Couture, two great grandchildren, Landon Keetch and Michael Gratton, and several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by one brother.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Germaine and Ronald Couture will be celebrated at 9:00 AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Private entombment at St. Michael the Archangel Mausoleum in Pittsfield, MA, will follow at a later date. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPEL, 521 West Main St., North Adams, MA, are 4:00-7:00 PM Friday, February 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Conference, St. Anthony's Kitchen or the in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020