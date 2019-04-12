|
RONALD ERNEST PERRAS, SR., 88 OF North Adams, MA died on April 10, 2019 at the Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, MA. He was born in North Adams, MA on June 6, 1930 a son to the late William and Elizabeth (Dumoulin) Perras-Franchomme. He attended schools in North Adams. He was a decorated veteran of the US Army as a Private with the Tank Company 3rd Battalion. Mr. Perras' employment history included working at the Greylock Mills in North Adams. He then worked at Mt. Snow Ski Resort, Maxymillian and Arnold Print Works. He was last employed for many years as the caretaker of the family estate of RC Sprague.
Mr. Perras married the love of his life, Bertha Arlene Godfrey on October 28, 1950. She died on June 3, 2017. Survivors include his daughter, Susan (Mark) Coviello of Adams; and sons, Timothy Perras of North Adams and Bruce (Eva) Perras of Las Vegas, NV. He also leaves his grandchildren Joe T. Perras, Jeremy Perras, Timmy Perras, Jason Lescarbeau, Tasha Perras, Jennifer Perras, Joshua Perras, Neisa Lescarbeau, Travis Perras and Ronald Perras III. He was predeceased by two sons, Ronald Perras, Jr. who died in 2003 and Robert Perras who died in 1964; as well as two sisters, Gladys Siciliano who died in 2000, and Frances Gigliotti who died in 1998; and a brother Bernard Perras who died in 1987.
FUNERAL NOTICE: At Ronald's request there will be no services. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 12, 2019