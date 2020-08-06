Ronald George Nutbrown, 60, of Dalton, MA, passed away August 4, 2020 at his home.



Born in Pittsfield on July 17, 1960, he was the son of Beatrice Tubbs Nutbrown and the late William E. Nutbrown.



A graduate of Wahconah Regional High School, Mr. Nutbrown was also a graduate of Berkshire Community College.



He was married to the former Cheryl Clemons, who predeceased him on October 15, 2016.



Ronald worked for Hampton Zimmerman as a manager and at one time for Bland Electric and at Zayers.



He loved trains and horses.



Mr. Nutbrown leaves behind his son, Patrick Nutbrown and wife Ashley of Dalton; mother, Beatrice Nutbrown of Dalton; brothers, William Nutbrown and wife Mary Lou of Lenox, and James Nutbrown and significant other, Donna McKinley of Pittsfield; as well as nieces and nephews including, Bradley, Billy, Travis, and Johnny and his wife Ginger. He also leaves his good friends, Jeff Nadeau of Dalton and Kevin Hickey of Pittsfield. He was predeceased by his brothers, Edward and Jack Nutbrown.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be held, FRIDAY, August 7, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, PITTSFIELD. Calling hours will precede the service from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the funeral home.



