Ronald L. Stickles, 94, of Pittsfield, died March 6, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born in Philmont, NY on January 28, 1926 to Frank L. and Vera Coons Stickles.
He was educated in Philmont, NY schools and was a United States Army Veteran.
Mr. Stickles married the former Alberta E. Snow on June 4, 1948. She predeceased him on December 1, 2019.
He worked for 45 years at General Electric, retiring in 1989 as a field engineer.
He was a member of the Philmont Rod and Gun Club, the G.E.A.A, and the G.E. Quarter Century Pensioners Club. He enjoyed antiquing, hunting, fishing, restoring furniture, going to flea markets and travelling. He was also a member of the Shaker museum.
Mr. Stickles is survived by two daughters, Candace and Leslie.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Per his wishes, there will be no services or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 11, 2020