Ronnie Leonard, 84, owner and operator of Mount Everett Sanitation and Excavation, passed away on July 29, 2020 at Hillcrest Commons in Pittsfield, MA.
Ronnie was born in Hartford, CT on May 21, 1936 to the late Roy and Alyce Leonard of Bristol, Connecticut.
In September of 1958, he married the love of his life Ida Morandi of Alford, MA. A well-known and respected businessman, Ronnie, with Ida by his side, started a business venture and created Mount Everett Landscaping and Construction. As his family and business grew, his late son, Randy Leonard, began working beside him at a very young age. Together, as a father and son team, Ronnie and Randy expanded the business throughout the years to Mount Everett Sanitation and Excavation, as it still stands today. After the unexpected passing of his son in 2011, Ronnie's grandsons Travis and Korey took over the operation with his guiding hand.
Ronnie enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to swap meets and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed being outside gardening and collecting vintage toys. As his wife would say with a smile, 'he liked eating!'. He was a member of the Berkshire County Antique Car Club and liked going to antique car shows.
Although predeceased by his beloved son Randy Leonard, Ronnie is survived by his wife Ida Leonard, grandsons Travis (Merideth) Leonard, Korey (Jackie) Leonard, granddogs Bosley and Banks and daughter-in-law Sally Leonard. He is also survived by sister-in-laws Judy Corbett and Bonnie (Charles) Perotti, brother-in-law Bill (Laurie) Warner and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES - Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 4th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Church in Great Barrington, conducted by Rev. William P. Murphy. Burial will follow at Hartsville Cemetery in New Marlborough. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 3rd from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington.
** Social distancing and masks will be required for both the calling hours and Mass.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Ronnie may be made to either the New Marlborough Volunteer Fire Company or Southern Berkshire Volunteer Ambulance Squad (SBVAS) c/o FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to his family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com