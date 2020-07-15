1/1
Ronald M. Weider
1940 - 2020
Ronald Michael Weider, 79, of Lanesborough, passed away July 13, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

Born in Kingston, NY on November 30, 1940, he was the son of the late Michael and Julia Saban Weider.

He attended local schools and was a 1958 graduate of Pittsfield High School.

Mr. Weider was married to the former Cheryl Robinson.

He worked as a self-employed mechanic for many years, owning and operating, R.M. Weider and Son's Hobby Horse Farm. At one time he was a police officer for the Lanesborough Police Department and was a Deputy Sheriff for Berkshire County. He also was a proud Navy Seabee Veteran.

Mr. Weider is survived by his wife Cheryl Weider; six sons, Michael Weider (wife Valerie) of Chester, NH, Ernest Weider (wife Kelley) of Pittsfield, David Weider (fiance Patti) of Pittsfield, Matthew Weider of Sandwich, MA, Scott Webster (wife Laura) of Peru, and Jamie Webster (wife Elise) of Lanesborough; twelve grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, John "Jack" Weider (and wife Nan) of Lanesborough.

He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Rachael Mulaney Weider.

DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA is handling the arrangements.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
