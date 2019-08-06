|
|
Ronald (Ski) Ouwerkerk, 87 of Spencertown passed away peacefully at home, August 4 th , 2019 with his loving family surrounding him.
"Ski" as everyone called him was born May 24 th, 1932 in Hempstead, L.I. NY to Louise & John C. Ouwerkerk. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served four years from 1950 until 1954. From 1952 to 1953 he served in the Korean War and is the recipient of three Purple Hearts for bravery, valor & heroism, he also was awarded many other service medals. He was proud to be an American, loved his Flag, his Country and his family.
He married his wife Elinor in 1953, had three daughters, Cindy (Michael) Rainey, Brenda (David) Oakes and Lori (Ron) Diego, has eight grandsons, Ron (Amy) Daigle, Greg (Eva) Melanson, Joel (Nicole) Daigle, Matthew (Lisa) Daigle, Josh (Kristina) Daigle, RJ Diego and Will & Michael Rainey Jr. He also has 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was truly blessed.
Elinor pre-deceased him in 2015 after 61 years of marriage.
After his military service, Ski started a Custom Home building business, moved his family to Spencertown where he built beautiful homes and furniture in Berkshire & Columbia Counties.
He also became a licensed Real Estate Broker, held an Environmental license in Massachusetts and participated in the VA OJT Program teaching Veterans the Building trade.
He was very involved in the community, served membership in both the Austerlitz & Spencertown Fire Companies, chaired the Austerlitz Planning Board for more than 20 years, was the Chaplain for VFW Post 5933 in Ghent, a Brother Mason and was particularly passionate about supporting the VA. He loved gardening, nature, watching & feeding the birds, country music and a good game of cards. Family will receive friends Thursday, August 8 th from 4-7 pm at the French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home, Chatham. We will leave from the funeral home Friday at 7:45am for interment at Saratoga National Cemetery. For directions or to convey a condolence visit frenchblasl.com.
If you like, in lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in his name to the Fisher House (part of the VA Stratton Medical Center) 79 Holland Ave. in Albany, NY 12208 or the VFW Post # 5933 in Ghent, NY 12075.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 6, 2019