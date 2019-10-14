|
Mr. Ronald Paul Rysz, 66, of Cheshire, died on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Berkshire Medical Center in North Adams.
He was born in Adams on December 13, 1952, a son of Loretta (Kolodziej) Rysz Vinette and the late Walter Rysz. He attended schools in Adams and graduated from the Charles H. McCann Technical High School where he had played football. In his later years he played men's softball.
Mr. Rysz worked as an electrician for Crane & Company in Dalton for many years until retiring. Earlier he had worked for the former Arnold Print Works, Adams.
He was a member of the Massachusetts National Guard for several years. He was an avid New York Giants and New York Yankees fan.
Besides his mother of Adams, he is survived by his son, Jonathan Rysz of North Adams; his sister, Lisa Rysz of Adams; two brothers, Gerald Rysz and his wife Theresa of Florida, MA and Kenneth Rysz of Adams; a niece, Amy; a nephew, Jackson; a great niece Jillian and a great nephew, Victor.
The funeral will be held on Friday, October 18th at 12:00 Noon in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, officiated by Rev. Steven Montesanti, Pastor of the Parish of St. John Paul II, Adams.
Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Adams.
Calling hours are Friday morning from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service in the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Ronald Rysz Scholarship Fund through the funeral home.
To leave a message of condolence, or for directions, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 14, 2019