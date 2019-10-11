|
|
Ronald "Ron" R. DeCoigne, 69, of St. Albans, died October 7th, 2019.
Ron was born in Adams, MA, April 13th, 1950 to Ransom "Benny" and Lottie (Ziemba) DeCoigne. Ron graduated from Adams Memorial High School in 1968 and then went on to study at UMass-Amherst. In 1972 Ron graduated from UMass with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and was a Certified Public Accountant. He worked for the Internal Revenue Service until his early retirement in 2006. For many years he taught at the Vermont Tax School where his specific focus was on ethics.
One of Ron's favorite pastimes was that he loved taking his wife, Martha, on weekend excursions. His favorite was taking her to dinner and to the theatre. They also enjoyed going to various sporting events, especially football and baseball. Every summer you could also find Ron at least once a week at the Saratoga Race Course watching the horse races.
Ron was predeceased by his parents, several aunts and uncles, and brothers-in-law; Joe Desorcie, Allen Desorcie, and Albert Boudreau.
Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Martha DeCoigne, of St. Albans; children, Amanda Jacobs and her significant other, Patrick Morse of Bennington, VT, and Allen Jacobs and his fiancee, Amber Paquette of Highgate; grandchildren Brayden and Briella Jacobs of Highgate; brother David DeCoigne of Adams, MA., sisters-in-law, Elaine Boudreau of Essex, and Patricia Desorcie of Georgetown, TX; brother-in-law Danny Desorcie and his wife Judy of St. Albans.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019, from 9:30 to 11:30 AM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 Noon at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street St. Albans with the Reverend Kevin Chalifoux as celebrant. Prayers of committal and interment will follow in the St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in Highgate.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the , Vermont Chapter, 110 Main Street, Suite 203, Burlington, Vermont 05401 or St. Anne's Shrine, P.O. Box 280, Isle LaMotte, Vermont 05463.
To send the DeCoigne family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly to Ron's online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 11, 2019