Ronald Richard LeClair, 86, formerly of North Adams, MA died on April 25, 2020 at the Shirley Hospital in Shirley, MA. He was born in Pittsfield, MA on February 14, 1934 a son of Joseph E. and Rose Ann (Despatie) LeClair. He attended schools in North Adams, graduating from St. Joseph's High School. Mr. LeClair was married to Lillian (LeSure) LeClair. She died in 1982. He was employed as a mechanic at the Ott and Berger Car Dealership in Williamstown, MA.
Survivors include his son, Richard R. LeClair and his grandson, Richard R. LeClair Jr. of the state of Florida. He was predeceased by his daughter, Ann LeClair, his son, Michael J. LeClair and two brothers, Emery and Milton LeClair and a sister, Isabelle LeClair.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Ronald Richard LeClair are private. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Survivors include his son, Richard R. LeClair and his grandson, Richard R. LeClair Jr. of the state of Florida. He was predeceased by his daughter, Ann LeClair, his son, Michael J. LeClair and two brothers, Emery and Milton LeClair and a sister, Isabelle LeClair.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Ronald Richard LeClair are private. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 2, 2020.