1/1
Ronald R. Rollins
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald R. Rollins, 66, of Pittsfield, MA passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving children and family. Born November 4, 1954 at the former Hillcrest Hospital. Ron was from Lansboro, MA and attended Mount Greylock High school.

Ron loved his children and grandsons immensely. He ran Ron's Coffee Break in Greenfield, MA for years before retiring. In his free time, he enjoyed visiting family and playing poker. He was an avid Patriot and Red Sox fan and always kept an eye out for 4 leaf clovers.

Ron leaves behind his daughter, Ann Marie Rollins of Raeford, NC, son Jason Rollins and his loving wife Blossom of Hope Mills, NC, Jennifer Enfinger of Fayetteville, NC, and Brooke Johnson and adoring husband Zachary of Lawton, OK. He is survived by his siblings, Randy Rollins of Pittsfield, MA, Roma Rollins of Pittsfield, MA, Rhonda Jarem of Pittsfield, MA, and Roxy Rollins of Greenfield, MA. Ron also leaves his grandsons, Matthew & Michael Enfinger of Fayetteville, NC and Logan Rollins of Raeford, NC, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Besides his parents, George and Lila Warner Rollins, Ron was predeceased by his daughter, Rose Marie. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Edward and George Jr., his son-in-law, Jimmy Enfinger, , grandson Brandon Enfinger and many others family members and friends.

Ron was very loved and will be missed by many. GO PATS!

Funeral Notice:

There will be no formal funeral services for Mr. Ronald Rollins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201, in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dwyer-Wellington Family Funeral Home - Pittsfield
220 East Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-4064
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved