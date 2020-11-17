Ronald R. Rollins, 66, of Pittsfield, MA passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving children and family. Born November 4, 1954 at the former Hillcrest Hospital. Ron was from Lansboro, MA and attended Mount Greylock High school.
Ron loved his children and grandsons immensely. He ran Ron's Coffee Break in Greenfield, MA for years before retiring. In his free time, he enjoyed visiting family and playing poker. He was an avid Patriot and Red Sox fan and always kept an eye out for 4 leaf clovers.
Ron leaves behind his daughter, Ann Marie Rollins of Raeford, NC, son Jason Rollins and his loving wife Blossom of Hope Mills, NC, Jennifer Enfinger of Fayetteville, NC, and Brooke Johnson and adoring husband Zachary of Lawton, OK. He is survived by his siblings, Randy Rollins of Pittsfield, MA, Roma Rollins of Pittsfield, MA, Rhonda Jarem of Pittsfield, MA, and Roxy Rollins of Greenfield, MA. Ron also leaves his grandsons, Matthew & Michael Enfinger of Fayetteville, NC and Logan Rollins of Raeford, NC, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Besides his parents, George and Lila Warner Rollins, Ron was predeceased by his daughter, Rose Marie. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Edward and George Jr., his son-in-law, Jimmy Enfinger, , grandson Brandon Enfinger and many others family members and friends.
Ron was very loved and will be missed by many. GO PATS!
Funeral Notice:
There will be no formal funeral services for Mr. Ronald Rollins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201, in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
to leave condolences and remembrances.