Ronnie P. St. Marie, 63, passed away at Berkshire Medical Center after a long illness. Born in Springfield, Ma., he attended Becket Elementary School and later graduated from Wahconah Regional High School. He was also a member of the Army National Guard. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
He is survived by his wife Laurie, his Mother Dolores St. Marie, Ruby (John) Watson, Laura (Edward) Mahoney, John (Michelle) St. Marie and Tina (Leo) Hoenig along with many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his father, Henry J. St. Marie.
There will be a family graveside service at a later date.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 17, 2019