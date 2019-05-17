Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronnie Marie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronnie P. St. Marie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronnie P. St. Marie Obituary
Ronnie P. St. Marie, 63, passed away at Berkshire Medical Center after a long illness. Born in Springfield, Ma., he attended Becket Elementary School and later graduated from Wahconah Regional High School. He was also a member of the Army National Guard. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

He is survived by his wife Laurie, his Mother Dolores St. Marie, Ruby (John) Watson, Laura (Edward) Mahoney, John (Michelle) St. Marie and Tina (Leo) Hoenig along with many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his father, Henry J. St. Marie.

There will be a family graveside service at a later date.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.