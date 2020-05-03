RosaLea Chapman
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RosaLea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RosaLea Chapman, 76, formerly of Root Place in Pittsfield, passed away at Springside Nursing Home on April 26, 2020.

Born in Tacoma, Washington on October 8, 1943, she was the daughter of Russell and Geneva Kimler Sandstorm.

She was a graduate of Yelm High School. She worked as an exercise trainer at Spa Lady, managed the ladies locker room at Canyon Ranch and cleaned The Lenox Children's Center in Lenox for years.

She enjoyed golfing, sewing, dancing and baking cookies for everyone. In her younger years she was a founding member of the Adams Snow Drifters. She raced every weekend and always walked away with a trophy or two.

She leaves behind her daughter, Lisa Rosso of Pittsfield; son, Raymond Chapman of Pittsfield; two grandsons Joseph and Sean Rosso, her companion, John Dawley of Pittsfield and her best friend, Barbara West, of Dalton.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Berkshire Humane Society in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01021.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved