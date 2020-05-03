RosaLea Chapman, 76, formerly of Root Place in Pittsfield, passed away at Springside Nursing Home on April 26, 2020.



Born in Tacoma, Washington on October 8, 1943, she was the daughter of Russell and Geneva Kimler Sandstorm.



She was a graduate of Yelm High School. She worked as an exercise trainer at Spa Lady, managed the ladies locker room at Canyon Ranch and cleaned The Lenox Children's Center in Lenox for years.



She enjoyed golfing, sewing, dancing and baking cookies for everyone. In her younger years she was a founding member of the Adams Snow Drifters. She raced every weekend and always walked away with a trophy or two.



She leaves behind her daughter, Lisa Rosso of Pittsfield; son, Raymond Chapman of Pittsfield; two grandsons Joseph and Sean Rosso, her companion, John Dawley of Pittsfield and her best friend, Barbara West, of Dalton.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Berkshire Humane Society in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01021.



