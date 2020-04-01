|
Rosalie (Rose) Bockmann of Lee, MA died March 30, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center from aspiration pneumonia, exacerbated by multiple sclerosis. Rose was 65-years old, born September 28, 1954 in Decatur, Illinois. She was the fifth child of Otis and Lucille Fears. Rose met the love of her life during her sophomore year at Stephen Decatur High School. She continued her education, majoring in psychology, sociology and religion at Millikin University in Decatur, graduating May 1976. Rose married Bob Bockmann the following December.
Rose worked at Macon County Rehabilitation Center and later was a reference librarian at the Decatur Public Library. She also held positions as Christian Education Director at several churches in Decatur and in Centerville, Ohio. One year following her marriage, Rose was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, valiantly coping and fighting through for the next 42-years. Rose stopped working in 1984, to have her only child, Matt. Although she intended to return to work following her son's entry into school, the M.S. had progressed too far.
Rose had a remarkable distracting and disarming sense of humor, which helped her cope with her M.S. Everyone who came in contact with her, loved her. She had some special caregivers, who showered her with both care and love. They devoted all their energy to help, encourage and ensure Rose completed her physical therapy. They also helped Rose "try" to get organized, which was an overwhelming task!
Rose was determined to walk again, after breaking her leg 4-years ago. She came close to accomplishing that goal with the determination, love and assistance of Jessica Dellaghelfa at BMC Center for Rehab. The care, compassion and commitment from the staff at BMC Rehab was simply amazing. Rose complained...but kept coming back.
Rose leaves behind a heartbroken husband of 43+years, Bob Bockmann and her son, Matt and cat, PollyAnna. In addition Rose leaves three sisters, Nellie Streeval, Eileen Pygott and Carolyn Marley. Her brother David and parents, Otis and Lucille, preceded her in death.
Services or celebration of life will be held once we can all hug again.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 1, 2020