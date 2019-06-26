|
Rosalie "Lee" (Murray) McGill Teichert, 80, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts and Punta Gorda, Florida passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 23rd surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on November 27, 1938 to Alex and Jeanette (Favreau) and grew up in North Adams.
Lee graduated from Drury High School, class of 1957 and graduated from North Adams State College in 1961. Teaching was her passion. Lee had a 39 year-long career as an elementary education teacher. She taught at Johnson School, North Adams (1961-1967), Dawes School, Pittsfield (1967-1981) and Egremont School, Pittsfield (1981-2000).
Lee was an avid reader, enjoyed art and gardening. She was happiest when surrounded by friends and family. Lee's positive attitude and energy was contagious. She loved to celebrate others accomplishments and encouraged those she loved to find joy in every day.
She leaves her husband, Robert and her loving sister Suzanne Horrigan of Bloomfield, Connecticut. Lee also leaves her beloved nieces and nephews, Heather (Harry) Captain, John (Anna) Horrigan, Beth (Lloyd) Roland and Jennifer (Jason) Cerniglia. As well as her great nieces and nephews, Jeffrey, Mathew and Katie Captain, Alec, Ashley and Andrew Horrigan, and Ryan and Conner Cerniglia. She also leaves her best friend Anne Pellerin. Lee will be missed by all.
Funeral Notice: Services for Rosalie J. Teichert will take place Friday, June 28, 2019 at 12:00 P.M., Noon at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield with Deacon Robert Esposito, officiating. Calling hours will be Friday, June 28, 2019 at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. to the time of the service. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
