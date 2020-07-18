1/1
Rosalie Randall
1938 - 2020
Mrs. Rosalie (Wandrei) Randall, 82, of Adams, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Adams on March 24, 1938, a daughter of the late August and Lily (Poupart) Wandrei. She attended schools in Adams and graduated from the former Adams High School with the class of 1956. Mrs. Randall last worked for Excelsior Printing Company until she retired. Earlier she had worked for the former Sprague Electric Company. Her husband, Trueman Randall, whom she married on May 31, 1958, died on March 29, 2020. They celebrated 61 years of Happiness. When one saw Rosalie they also saw Trueman. Rosalie and Trueman enjoyed long walks and a good game of Patriots Football. She is survived by her daughter Tracey Brown and her companion Kevin Kordana of Cheshire; her granddaughter Jaclyn Battaini and her husband Christopher of Pittsfield; two great grandsons, Devon Battaini and Christopher Battaini, Jr., of Pittsfield; her brother, Dennis Wandrei of Adams; and by two sisters, Diane Biagini of Cheshire and Bernice Giroux of Adams. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Scott "Chuck" Brown who died in 2012, by her sister Carol Burdick and by four brothers, Norman, Leonard, August and Richard Wandrei. Per Mrs. Randall's request there are no funeral services or calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires, 877 South St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 18, 2020.
