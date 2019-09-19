|
Rosalind Arnold, 76, of Pittsfield, passed away on September 14, 2019. Born Rosalind Barbara Pivero on November 30, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Rose Russo Pivero. Rosalind leaves her husband, Richard E. Arnold. She also leaves a sister, Elizabeth Lusignan and her husband Edmond. She is predeceased by her brother James.
After graduating from Pittsfield High School in 1960 she attended LeBarron's Hairdressing Academy. Upon completion of the cosmetology program, Rosalind put her skills to work making people feel good about themselves at her own salon, at Valley View Nursing Home, Berkshire Medical Center, and in the homes of housebound seniors.
Roz was a loving mother to three sons, Michael Szymanski, Vincent Szymanski, and Charles Szymanski, step-daughter, Theresa Arnold, and two daughters-in-law, Jennifer and Tecia.
Rosalind adored her grandchildren; J.T., Paige, Ava and Thea, along with Krystle, Elena, Dax and Zachary and six great-grandchildren.
Rosalind will be remembered as unwaveringly supportive, giving, caring, compassionate, and selflessly concerned with the happiness of others including family, friends, and strangers. She was willing to invite anyone to her home for a meal or a cup of coffee. Rosalind was beautiful, both inside and out.
Funeral Notice: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church, 196 Elm St., Pittsfield with the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Administrator officiating. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In accordance with Rosalind's wishes there are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SACRED HEART CHURCH in care of the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 who is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 19, 2019